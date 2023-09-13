T Balamurugan is accused of beating his wife, K Komalah, to death at a house in Jeram, Selangor.

PETALING JAYA: A fisherman who allegedly beat his wife to death was charged with murder at the Kuala Selangor magistrates’ court today.

According to a report in Kosmo, T Balamurugan, 35, was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment for not less than 30 years, upon conviction.

If not sentenced to death, Balamurugan could face no less than 12 strokes of the cane.

The father of three is accused of killing his wife K Komalah, 38, at a house on Jalan Bagan Sungai Janggut, Jeram, Selangor, between 11am and 4.30pm, on Sept 2.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiq Qiwamuddin Mustapha Shakri requested time to prepare case-related documents, including forensic, chemistry, and autopsy reports.

Lawyer S Vinesh, who represented Balamurugan, urged for the matter to be expedited and the case transferred to the High Court as soon as possible.

Magistrate Siti Hajar Ali then scheduled a re-mention of the case for the submission of the reports on Dec 13.

It was previously reported that a woman died after allegedly being abused by her husband at their house in Jeram.

Kuala Selangor police chief Ramli Kasa previously said medical examination found that the woman suffered injuries to her body and legs after being beaten.