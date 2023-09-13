Minister Mohamad Hasan met with defence companies while he was in the UK.

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is exploring ways of working with the UK and other strategic partners in the fields of defence, science and technology in line with the national defence and security industry policy.

Defence minister Mohamad Hasan, who attended the defence and security equipment international (DSEI 2023) exhibition in the UK, held meetings with several international defence industry players, the defence ministry said in a statement.

“The presence of a Mindef delegation at DSEI 2023 was also to promote the Defence Services Asia 2024 & National Security Asia 2024 exhibition, which will be held from May 6 to May 9, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur,” the statement said.

The Malaysian delegation also included the chief of defence forces Mohammad Ab Rahman and army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan.

During his visit, Mohamad also held meetings with the Malaysian High Commissioner to the UK, Zakri Jaafar, as well as heads of departments at the mission.

“These meetings were aimed at providing them with the latest development and sharing Malaysia’s stance on regional security issues,” the statement read.