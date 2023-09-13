Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Malaysia has done its best to ease the constant traffic congestion at the Johor Causeway.

PETALING JAYA: It is now up to Singapore to alleviate the traffic congestion at the Johor Causeway, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

According to The Star, Anwar said Malaysia had done its best to tackle the heavy traffic at the Causeway, praising the immigration and customs departments as well as other agencies for helping to resolve the issue.

“The agencies have been supportive and we’ve seen a major change.

“I was there (in Johor Bahru) a few weeks ago and now Singapore needs to do its best to ease the traffic,” he was quoted as saying in Singapore today.

In May, Johor menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi reportedly said the state government is looking to resolve the congestion at both of Johor’s land checkpoints by the end of this year.

Onn Hafiz had described the congestion as a “legacy issue” that has been going on for 20 to 30 years.

Earlier, Anwar also met his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong to discuss “current developments and issues of interests” for both nations.