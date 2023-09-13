Hasbi Habibollah says the statistics were compiled by the police over a 10-year period.

CYBERJAYA: An average of one child died every day in crashes on Malaysian roads between 2011 and 2020, said deputy transport minister Hasbi Habibollah.

He said the statistics for the 10-year period were from the police and analysed by the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros), which found that 7.25% of fatalities were children up to 15 years old.

As such, he said the transport ministry had taken several initiatives to reduce child fatalities through advocacy programmes and research as well as the “Pendidikan Keselamatan Jalan Raya (PKJR)”, a module on road safety education.

PKJR has been taught in Malay in all primary and secondary schools, and since 2021 it has been extended to kindergartens and pre-schools too.

The module teaches children about road safety in stages, which include recognising traffic signal signs, road infrastructure, and introduction to the types of vehicles. It is aimed at helping them become considerate and alert road users.

“Our children must be educated and moulded from young on the importance of road safety, so it becomes part of their culture,” Hasbi said, while launching the PKJR carnival here today.

The carnival is held in conjunction with the 2023 Asean road safety week being held here until Sept 15.

Themed “Safe mobility for all”, it advocates road safety strategy for all road users, including cyclists and pedestrians.