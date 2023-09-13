The national carmaker says a thorough investigation was launched into a viral video of an X90 catching fire.

PETALING JAYA: National carmaker Proton will be contacting Proton X90 owners to have their vehicles inspected on possible ground connection issues.

Following a viral video of an X90 catching fire, Proton said a detailed investigation into the matter identified the grounding connection to the vehicle’s body as the main issue.

“This can cause overheating in the connecting area where a continuous large current passes through it and can result in a thermal incident due to its proximity to the sound proofing material.

“As a safety measure, all Proton X90 owners will be contacted individually by dealers to bring their vehicles for inspection and, if required, remedial action will be taken by the service centre to eliminate any thermal risk,” it said in a statement.

X90 owners may also contact their nearest service centre to make an appointment or call Proton’s helpline at 1-800-88-8398 to obtain more information.

Proton said the company and its vendors have implemented countermeasures by enhancing its controls on suppliers and conducting incoming inspections on the X90’s production line.

“Finally, Proton would like to confirm that the mild hybrid 48 volt battery used by the Proton X90 is not the source of the incident and would like to reassure everyone that the quality of our products and customers’ safety is our top priority.”