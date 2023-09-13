An aide to Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman lodged the report against PAS assemblyman Shahril Azman Abd Halim this evening.

KUANTAN: An aide to Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman has lodged a police report against Jengka assemblyman Shahril Azman Abd Halim for allegedly playing up sentiments on race, religion and royalty (3R) on TikTok.

Young Syefura’s special officer, Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri, lodged the report at the Manchis police station this evening.

He claimed that Shahril had made statements that touched on the rights of Bumiputeras and allegations involving Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and DAP.

“The owner of this account is clearly spreading malicious slander and playing on 3R sentiments which are dangerous and can disrupt the peace,” he told Bernama.

Wafiuddin claimed that the video also showed the PAS man campaigning in Felda Sungai Kemahal, which is located in the Pelangai state constituency, before nomination day for the state seat’s by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Pelangai assemblyman Johari Harun, 53, in a plane crash in Elmina, Shah Alam, on Aug 17.

The Election Commission has set Oct 7 as polling day for the by-election, with nominations on Sept 23 and early voting on Oct 3.