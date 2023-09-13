The former prime minister questions the disparity in treatment when government leaders also have police reports lodged against them for allegedly making racist statements.

KUALA LUMPUR: Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh) has accused the unity government of selective prosecution over issues related to race, religion and royalty (3R).

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat this morning, the former prime minister claimed that the government had resorted to such action to stifle dissent and quash voices raising the concerns of certain communities.

“I have been repeatedly investigated by the police and faced criminal charges merely for raising the concerns of the Malay and Muslim communities.

“However, leaders on the other side (the government) who (allegedly) make blatantly racist statements remain untouched, despite dozens and even hundreds of police reports filed against them,” he said when debating the 12th Malaysia Plan mid-term review.

Yesterday, police took Muhyiddin’s statement in a probe into his speech allegedly touching on 3R matters, made in the run-up to the Aug 9 by-election in Johor.

Last week, the Perikatan Nasional chairman was reported to have said it was “haram” to vote for Pakatan Harapan candidate Suhaizan Kaiat in the Pulai parliamentary by-election.

He later clarified that the term “hukum haram”, which he used in a speech while on the campaign trail, was a figure of speech. He said he had not intended for it to be interpreted literally.

In his speech, Muhyiddin went on to say the unity government’s policies were “worse off” than those of the British colonial rulers who had long left the country.

“Am I, as a Malay leader, considered a criminal simply for advocating the interests of Malays and Islam?” he asked in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Since when can Malay leaders in this country no longer speak about that?”

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.