The Umno Supreme Council also agrees to take steps to strengthen the party based on its post-mortem on the Aug 12 state elections.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno will seek to strengthen its ties with Pakatan Harapan components at all levels to ensure political stability, says secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

Asyraf said this was among the decisions made by the Umno Supreme Council after it met at Bangungan Dato’ Onn here tonight.

He also said the top leadership has agreed to take steps to improve and strengthen the party based on its post-mortem after its dismal performance in the Aug 12 state elections.

Umno won only 19 of the 108 seats it contested, following an equally disastrous performance in the 15th general election last November, where it claimed only 26 of the 120 constituencies it contested.

Asyraf also said all 191 Umno divisions will hold their respective meetings, focusing on strengthening the party’s organisation and keeping grassroot members abreast of the party’s principles and direction in the unity government.

“Umno’s Supreme Council would also like to extend our gratitude to our election machinery in Pulai and Simpang Jeram. The Umno leaders there worked hard to secure victory for our partner in the unity government, namely PH,” he said.

Meanwhile, Asyraf denied rumours that several Umno members would be sacked tonight, saying “nothing like that happened”.

He added that the Umno disciplinary board would handle the controversy surrounding Rembia assemblyman Jailani Khamis, who was issued a show cause letter for attending a Perikatan Nasional event last month.

In a letter responding to the Umno disciplinary board, which was leaked, Jailani had requested that the party sack him. He later confirmed the contents of the leaked letter.

Asyraf also said Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil, who had been outspoken against the party’s ties with PH, particularly DAP, did not attend the top leadership meeting tonight.

“He did not attend the meeting. He didn’t tell us anything either,” he said.

On Monday, Isham said there were rumours circulating about a potential dismissal of Umno members, with his name said to be on the list.

