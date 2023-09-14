Perikatan Nasional Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari says the arrest has nothing to do with the upcoming rally on Sept 16.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu’s Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, has been arrested by police outside PAS’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

PAS Youth information chief Nadzir Helmi confirmed Badrul’s arrest to FMT and said the Bersatu man was about to attend a meeting on the Sept 16 rally organised by Perikatan Nasional’s youth wing when he was detained.

Meanwhile, according to Malaysiakini, PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said Badrul’s arrest had nothing to do with PN Youth’s rally planned for this Saturday.

“It is not related to the rally,” the Pasir Mas MP was quoted as saying.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) director Shuhaily Zain is expected to give a press conference tonight over an individual’s arrest.

Yesterday, Kuala Lumpur police denied receiving any application for PN Youth to hold the “Selamatkan Malaysia” rally on Sept 16 outside the Sogo shopping mall in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman.

KL police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said a permit application must be sent at least five days before the date of an assembly, based on Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 (PAA).

Earlier today, it was reported that the rally would go ahead but in Kampung Baru instead.

