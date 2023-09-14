Bukit Aman CID chief says five investigation papers have been opened against Badrul Hisham Shaharin since June.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu’s Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, was arrested tonight for failing to cooperate with police in several investigations, says Bukit Aman.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) director Shuhaily Zain said five investigation papers have been opened against Badrul since June this year, adding that the former PKR member refused to cooperate in all five probes.

“Police arrested Badrul at Jalan Raja Laut, Kuala Lumpur after obtaining a warrant from the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court following his refusal to cooperate with the cops after being summoned to assist in investigations,” he said.

In a statement, he added that the arrest was not related to the rally planned by Perikatan Nasional’s youth wing this Saturday.

According to Shuhaily, Badrul was being probed for criminal defamation, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace, disclosure of information obtained in the performance of one’s duties, and improper use of network facilities, among others.

Earlier today, PAS youth information chief Nadzir Helmi confirmed Badrul’s arrest to FMT.

He said Badrul was about to attend a meeting on the Sept 16 rally when he was detained.

Shuhaily reminded the public to be responsible social media users, and to refrain from using the platform to cause disharmony in the nation.

“The police will take strict action without compromise on anyone that threatens the nation’s harmony,” he warned.

