In view of the shortage of local white rice, Dr Akmal Saleh says Putrajaya should prioritise locals over foreigners.

PETALING JAYA: A Melaka executive council member has urged the government to restrict the purchase of locally produced rice to only Malaysians.

Melaka rural development, agriculture and food security committee chairman Dr Akmal Saleh said such a policy was necessary in view of the shortage of local white rice.

“Local rice is subsidised by the government, so when there is a decline in supply in the market, locals should be given priority over foreigners (to purchase local rice).

“If the ministry cannot allow this throughout Malaysia, it can at least implement it in Melaka,” Akmal, who is also Umno Youth chief, said in a Facebook post.

Last week, the agriculture and food security ministry announced a restriction on the sale of local white rice to 100kg per customer, aimed at addressing disruptions in the rice supply market.

The ministry said some traders were found to be buying up to 7,000kg of local white rice. The purchase limit will be imposed until the supply of local white rice normalises.

On Sept 5, agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu expressed confidence that white rice production in the country will recover within a month.

He said several measures had been taken under a special programme by the ministry, including directing rice millers to increase production by 20% as a short-term step.