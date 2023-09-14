Ramli Noor restores control after war of words erupts around criticism of usage of helicopters by PM and DPM.

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Ramli Noor today ticked off several MPs for turning the lower house into a “fish market” during the debate on the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

This came after the MPs’ war of words over Takiyuddin Hassan’s (PN-Kota Bharu) criticism of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“If you all want to speak at the same time, no facts can be recorded and I won’t be able to hear any explanation.

“So please, I’m asking for your cooperation. Let’s not turn this quorum into a fish market,” Bernama reported Ramli as saying.

Takiyuddin had earlier questioned the use of three helicopters by Anwar and deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to attend an event in Sungai Besar, Selangor.

He claimed the public works department had spent tens of thousands of ringgit to prepare a helipad.

Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) then interjected, asking for an explanation, while Taufiq Johari (PH-Sg Petani) cited Standing Order 36(6), which prohibits an MP from imputing improper motives to any other member.

“What was said by the Kota Bharu MP is a lie. He said the government spent tens of thousands of ringgit to prepare the helipad for the helicopter carrying the prime minister to land. We have to ask whether it is true or false.

“What the Kota Bharu MP is claiming is based on input from netizens and cybertroopers. We cannot make such baseless allegations.

“Don’t just take posts from Facebook or TikTok. We are in the august house. We cannot just take claims from netizens as the truth. It’s not,” Taufiq said.

Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) then said under Standing Order 37(2), the Speaker had the power to bar any MP from seeking clarification if he believed the intention is simply to interrupt the member holding the floor.

“These are clear examples of using points of order to interrupt the speech made by the Kota Bharu MP,” he said.

At this juncture, Lee Chuan How (PH-Ipoh Timur) interrupted, claiming that Kiandee’s statement had improper motives.

Ramli then ruled that any MP dissatisfied with Takiyuddin’s statement should submit a motion so that the matter could be evaluated by Speaker Johari Abdul.