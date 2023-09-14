Bakri MP Tan Hong Pin says a Residential Tenancy Act is important to protect the interests and rights of tenants and landlords.

KUALA LUMPUR: A government backbencher has urged Putrajaya to provide a timeline for the introduction of the Residential Tenancy Act.

Tan Hong Pin (PH-Bakri) said this Act is key to protecting the interests and rights of both tenants and landlords, adding that similar laws have been enacted in countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

He said Germany’s tenancy laws, which have been in place since 1974, allow tenants to file complaints should there be a 20% hike in rental rates which make it unaffordable.

“(Even) if the (rate hike) is more than 15%, the landlord can be considered as committing a crime.

“Therefore, I call upon the government to provide a timeline on when it would implement the Act in Malaysia,” the DAP MP said while debating the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) in the Dewan Rakyat.

He added that since an integrated housing database has already been developed last year, the government can make it mandatory for rental matters to be handled through this system when the Act is introduced.

This is so that complete information on both landlords and tenants can be collected, he added.

Tan said the housing management system could help Putrajaya formulate a policy on the affordable housing market, as well as set ceiling rental rates or provide direct assistance to affected tenants based on evidence.

“A tribunal also needs to be established to resolve disputes between tenants and landlords effectively, quickly, and with lower costs to protect the rights of tenants.”