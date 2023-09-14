Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said says Putrajaya will consider treating offenders instead of punishing them.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is set to review its criminal penalties for drug abuse offences by taking a treatment-based or rehabilitation-based approach, says law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said.

Azalina, who chaired a discussion with representatives from various ministries and NGOs on the matter earlier today, said that such an approach is in line with international norms.

She added that although many local agencies have worked hard to contain the scourge of drug abuse in Malaysia, the issue has still not been resolved.

Instead, Azalina said, it has led to other systemic issues such as overcrowding in prisons and an overburdened criminal justice system.

“The unity government sees the issue of drug abuse as not only a criminal issue, but a health issue that impacts society in terms of socioeconomic and health perspectives,” she said.

“The legal affairs division of the Prime Minister’s Department, together with relevant agencies, will conduct a legal study on punishments for drug-related offences from a different perspective.

“We will look into the effectiveness of a treatment-based or rehabilitation-based approach that has been used by other countries and assess the feasibility of implementing such an approach in Malaysia.”

She said the government is committed to protecting high-risk groups, including the poor and youth, that are especially susceptible to the influence of drug use.

Azalina added that her deputy, Ramkarpal Singh, will conduct further stakeholder engagement sessions on the review.