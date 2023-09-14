Gabungan Teksi SeMalaysia hopes the grant can be included in Budget 2024.

PETALING JAYA: A taxi drivers association has asked the government to consider giving a special grant of RM1,000 to 40,000 registered taxi and car rental drivers nationwide.

In a statement, Gabungan Teksi SeMalaysia (GTSM) president Kamarudin Hussain said a letter on the matter was submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) today.

It was received by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary, Ahmad Farhan Fauzi.

He said the various iterations of the movement control order (MCO) throughout the Covid-19 pandemic had severely impacted the livelihoods of taxi drivers.

“Until today, it continues to affect us financially,” Kamarudin said. “The rising cost of living has also affected us significantly.”

Additionally, he said the difference in fare and commission rates between taxis and e-hailing services has resulted in taxi drivers losing up to 75% of their income.

Kamarudin said this is because companies tend to direct all passenger bookings to e-hailing vehicles since they are able to earn a 20% commission, compared with 10% from taxis.

“We have lost our source of income because we are unable to compete fairly,” he said.

He expressed hope that GTSM’s request could be included in the government’s Budget 2024.