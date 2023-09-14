PUTRAJAYA: Bukit Aman has been informed by Norwegian security forces about the arrest of a Malaysian in Oslo on suspicion of espionage, says home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the police would examine all information received and were ready to co-operate in the investigation by their counterparts in the Scandinavian nation.

“I was briefed by Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain yesterday afternoon about the background of the case. However, we are still waiting for the complete information.

“For now, the Norwegian security forces have informed our security forces of the individual’s status, background and certain evidence they have chosen to share with us,” he told the media after attending the 2023 World Day Against Anti-Trafficking in Persons celebration here.

On Sept 12, the foreign affairs ministry, through the Malaysian embassy in Stockholm, Sweden, had confirmed that a Malaysian citizen had been arrested on suspicion of espionage in Norway. Malaysia does not have an embassy or consulate in Norway.

International media agencies reported that a 25-year-old Malaysian student in Norway was arrested by local authorities for spying, and had various technical devices for eavesdropping in his possession.

According to the report, the Norwegian police’s intelligence agency (PST) claimed that the man had attempted to spy on the prime minister’s office, the defence ministry and other government offices in Oslo.

The PST told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation that the man, who was arrested on Sept 8 had been charged in court with espionage.