The Muda deputy president says she has no intention of stepping down as an assemblyman.

PETALING JAYA: Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz has rejected calls for her to step down following Muda’s exit from the unity government.

The Muda deputy president said she rejected the demand made by Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Aminolhuda Hassan, who also urged her to join Amanah.

“We have to remember the principle of competition. No matter what happens to the seat, it does not belong to a party.

“The Puteri Wangsa and Muar seats belong to the people, not Muda,” she said in the Johor assembly.

On Tuesday, Aminolhuda suggested that Amira vacate her seat or join Amanah. He also claimed that the seat belonged to Amanah before the party gifted it to Muda during the Johor elections in 2022.

Amira was placed in the opposition bloc in the assembly earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Amira said PH’s election pledges contradicted its current position with the conditional discharge of deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi from his graft charges.

“The most important thing is our promise to the people. During the elections, you said you wanted to fight corruption and send Zahid to prison.

“It’s no good to give such speeches and then go back on our promises to the people,” she said.

Last week, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announced the party’s exit from the unity government, expressing his dissatisfaction with the abrupt halt of Zahid’s corruption trial.