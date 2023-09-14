The ‘SG4’ is a proposed official grouping of the four state governments under Perikatan Nasional.

PETALING JAYA: An official grouping of the four state governments under the control of Perikatan Nasional is in the works, with former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad set to be their unofficial adviser.

Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said the four menteris besar of Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu will discuss an action plan for the grouping named “state government four”, or SG4.

He said all of them had agreed in principle to form the cooperation, and that he had instructed the Terengganu executive council to hold talks with their counterparts in the other three states.

The Rhu Rendang assemblyman added that Mahathir will play an unofficial role in advising the states about the SG4.

“Specifically, he (Mahathir) gave us advice on effective governance to ensure the proposed grouping will be managed efficiently.

“Mahathir’s role is also to connect the four states with investors from countries like Japan and South Korea that have good ties with him,” the PAS vice-president told reporters after an event in Terengganu.

Previously, Samsuri announced that all PN-led states had agreed on Sept 2 to form SG4. He said the grouping’s focus is on the respective states’ economic development and safeguarding the people’s well-being.