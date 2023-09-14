Bentong MP Young Syefura Othman says with current policies being over 20 years old, Putrajaya must revisit them to ensure the industry’s growth.

PETALING JAYA: A backbencher has called for Putrajaya to review its policies for the local creative industry, saying it has been over 20 years since it was last revised.

Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong) said the government’s National Creative Industry Policy has not been revisited for more than 20 years, and that the arts and creative industry often gets “left behind” when policies are revised.

“The creative industry also undergoes evolutions, and the government’s policy (for the industry) needs to be updated from time to time,” she said while debating the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) mid-term review in the Dewan Rakyat.

Young Syefura, also known as Rara, called for improvements to be made to subjects in schools related to arts and creativity, pointing out that the syllabus for music classes in primary schools has not changed for decades.

“In primary schools, music lessons still use the same syllabus as when I was a student. The students are still only learning to play the recorder, and there has been no progress.”

The DAP MP said it would be good for the education ministry to introduce subjects that would help children develop interests in other forms of arts, such as stage plays and acting.

“This would help instill Malaysian cultures that are fading among students in Malaysia,” she said.

When tabling the motion for the 12MP earlier this week, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government would provide RM346 million to attract more youths to participate in creative activities.

Last month, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government agreed to draft a law to regulate the music industry, a process expected to take two years.

Fahmi said his ministry agreed to formulate such legislation following a town hall session, at which music industry activists highlighted the need to bring local creative products to the international level.