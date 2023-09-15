Labis fire and rescue operations chief says the three victims who died were all women.

SEGAMAT: Three women were killed in a crash that involved three vehicles at KM167 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Seremban, near Tenang Stesen, Labis, here, yesterday evening.

Another 11 people, including four children, were injured in the incident, according to Labis fire and rescue operations chief Zakaria Mohamad.

He said after receiving a distress call at 5.16pm, 18 firemen from the Labis and Bandar Baru Segamat stations were dispatched to the location.

The crash involved a Perodua Alza, a Toyota Hilux and a Honda Jazz, he added.

“The three people who died were women. They all died at the scene, while the seven other people in the same car who suffered injuries were a man, two women, two boys and two girls.

“Also injured were two men in the Hilux as well as a woman and girl in the Honda Jazz,” he said in a statement last night.

It was learned that the victims who died were senior citizens from Simpang Renggam, Kluang and Benut in Pontian.