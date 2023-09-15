Asfia Awang Nassar says it is among the most significant successes achieved under Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg’s leadership.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak has received RM13.3 billion from Petronas for the 5% state sales tax (SST) imposed on oil and gas between January 2019 and April this year.

In a Borneo Post report, acting Sarawak governor Asfia Awang Nassar said that the revenue from the SST had been instrumental in financing critical infrastructure and essential facilities across the state.

He said this included roads, bridges, water supply, electricity, housing, telecommunications, healthcare and education.

In his Malaysia Day address, Asfia said that the 5% SST was among the most significant successes achieved under Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg’s leadership.

“Therefore, appreciation must be extended to Abang Johari and his Cabinet members for their success in developing Sarawak to continue progressing through the post Covid-19 development strategy (PCDS) 2030,” he said.

“The aim is to ensure that Sarawak will achieve developed status by 2030.”

Asfia also said he was pleased with the state government’s “significant efforts” to continue negotiations with the federal government to regain Sarawak’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

He added that Sarawak had always believed in the Federation of Malaysia as the best agreement for fostering development within a larger, united nation.