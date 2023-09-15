The court rules that the raiding officer’s testimony was doubtful and the conviction was unsafe.

PUTRAJAYA: A contractor was acquitted of drug trafficking offences in the Court of Appeal today, after the panel ruled his original conviction unsafe.

Feroz Mohamed’s appeal was allowed by the three-member bench comprising Justices Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, M Gunalan and SM Komathy Suppiah today.

In the ruling, Vazeer held that Feroz’s conviction for the offences was unsafe because the prosecution’s case was based on the raiding officer’s testimony, which was doubtful, and his testimony cast suspicion on his credibility as to what actually transpired on that day.

Feroz’s counsel, Afifuddin Ahmad Hafifi, confirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal today.

On Nov 26, 2021, the High Court convicted Feroz on two charges of trafficking cannabis and sentenced him to death.

For the first charge, the 47-year-old man was accused of trafficking 10.2kg of cannabis at a house on Jalan Permatang Kuala in Penaga, Seberang Prai Utara, Penang, at 1pm on June 25, 2018.

He was also accused of trafficking 2.35kg of cannabis at a flat in Taman Seri Pinang in Seberang Prai Utara, Penang, at 2pm, on the same day.

Afifuddin submitted three issues before the court today, including the failure of the High Court judge to consider the credibility of a police officer who testified.

The officer was part of the team that raided the house where the drugs were found, and he was the person who discovered the drugs in Feroz’s car. He also went to the flat where drugs were also found, with the directions provided by Feroz.

Afifuddin argued that a recording made by a defence witness who met the raiding officer, before he (the defence witness) gave evidence in the court, showed that a man by the name of Taiyob existed, adding that the police did not investigate or locate the man.

Feroz’s defence was that the drugs belonged to Taiyob, who was staying in the flat where they were found.

He also claimed that Taiyob had used the car and that the drugs belonged to him. His defence was that the police should have looked for Taiyob.

Deputy public prosecutor Dhiya Syazwani Izyan Akhir appeared for the prosecution.