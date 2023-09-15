The religious affairs minister says his statement is in response to plans by certain groups to hold a political rally in the capital.

PETALING JAYA: Religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar says mosques and suraus should not be used as political arenas as it will create tension in the community.

In a statement, he highlighted that the Malay rulers had decreed that all parties should not misuse mosques and suraus for political activities.

Na’im said the statement was in response to plans by certain groups to hold a political rally in the capital.

While he did not elaborate, Perikatan Nasional Youth is set to hold a Selamatkan Malaysia rally tomorrow which will start at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru in Kuala Lumpur.

“I’m concerned about the tendency of certain parties to turn mosques and suraus into platforms for gatherings, which can disrupt the function of the mosques as centres for the unification of Muslims,” said Na’im.

“The Prime Minister’s Department (religious affairs) hopes that all parties pay heed to the authorities in order to safeguard the image of mosques and suraus and ensure the well-being of the people and country.

“The public is advised not to be influenced by activities organised by certain parties that can create division and cause public discomfort.”

He added that the Federal Territories Islamic religious department has been instructed to monitor mosques and suraus in the federal territories and take action if any parties violate the law.

PN Youth previously said it would hold a Malaysia Day protest over the conditional discharge granted to deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

The rally was initially planned to take place outside the Sogo shopping mall along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur.

PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari later said they were willing to change the rally venue to Bukit Bintang. However, it was reported that the rally would go ahead in Kampung Baru.

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) chief Shuhaily Zain yesterday said police had rejected the organisers’ application to hold the rally as the information provided was incomplete and did not meet the requirements under the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA).