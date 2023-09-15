Prolintas says the new toll payment modes are available on a dedicated lane for cars only.

KUALA LUMPUR: Pilot testing for the Open Payment System (OPS), a toll collection using debit card, credit card, or prepaid is now being conducted at two highways under Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas), namely Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) and Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (Akleh).

Prolintas group chief executive officer Azlan Abdullah said the new toll payment modes are available for highway users of Class 1 vehicle (cars) at a dedicated lane marked with a new gantry signboard.

“The system has been been implemented at three toll plazas of the GCE, namely Bukit Jelutong, Elmina and Lagong, since Sept 13.

“Meanwhile, the Datuk Keramat toll plaza of Akleh began accepting the new toll payment modes since Sept 9. One lane at every toll plaza is dedicated for the system which is still on trial, in compliance with the Malaysian Highway Authority’s (MHA) standards,” he said in a statement.

Azlan said the new payment modes will complement the existing toll payment methods, namely the Touch ‘n Go card, SmartTag and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID).

He added that the goal of the initiative was to provide greater convenience and flexibility for motorists and that the multiple toll payment options would contribute to the overall improvement of the nation’s highway industry.