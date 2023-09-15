He was a former minister in the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman).

PETALING JAYA: Six-term Jepak assemblyman Talib Zulpilip died today.

Talib, a former minister in the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office (Integrity and Ombudsman), was 72.

His death was confirmed to FMT by Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang.

The Sarawak government has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

The Borneo Post reported that Shamsuddin Razak, the manager of Talib’s Jepak service centre in Bintulu, said Talib passed away at the Normah Medical Specialist Centre in Kuching.

Talib was said to have passed away at about 6pm after being unwell.