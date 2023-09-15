The Umno wing’s chief Dr Akmal Saleh says it should be up to the people to decide if the rally is of benefit to them.

PETALING JAYA: Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh has said he believes Perikatan Nasional Youth should be allowed to hold its Selamatkan Malaysia rally tomorrow if it is conducted peacefully.

He said the right to peaceful assembly is guaranteed in the Federal Constitution.

“The rally planned by PN Youth tomorrow should be allowed as long as it is conducted peacefully, just like previous gatherings.

“If they believe that the rally is for a good cause and benefits the people, then it is their right,” Akmal said in a Facebook post.

He added that the people could then determine whether the rally would benefit them or only serve the party’s political interests.

Yesterday, DAP’s Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan urged the authorities to allow PN Youth to hold the rally on Saturday.

He said that PH had championed the right to assemble peacefully for a long time and should not forget how they also went to the streets over their struggles in the past.

PN Youth had announced that it would be holding its rally on Malaysia Day to protest the conditional discharge given to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

The police have since said they did not receive any permit application for the rally, while home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said holding the gathering on Sept 16 was akin to disrespecting the Malaysia Day celebrations.

While PN Youth had initially planned to have the rally outside the Sogo shopping mall along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur, its chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari was reported to have said that they were open to changing the venue to Bukit Bintang.

He even called upon the government to “facilitate” the rally and promised that it would be conducted peacefully and in compliance with relevant laws.