The transport ministry says the last 30 minutes of the audio will only be released next August with the final report into the crash.

PETALING JAYA: A family member of the Elmina crash victim has appealed to the transport ministry to allow family members to listen to the aircraft’s cockpit voice recording (CVR).

Nurul Qomar, who is the younger brother of the late Idris Abdol Talib, said that the preliminary report released by the transport ministry today mostly contained technical information about the crash, Berita Harian reported.

The report released by the ministry’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said that the last 30 minutes of the CVR would be included in the final report, which is expected to be released next August.

“We were all hoping for some information about the CVR, but there was none. This is despite the transcripts having being completed,” Qomar was quoted as saying.

“This is a high-profile case, (but) the families have to wait for a long time (for the final report).

“The government may not want to disclose the recording to the public due to certain sensitivities, but why not at least contact a family member and allow them to listen (to it). This will ensure transparency.

“The (transport) ministry can gather the affected family members and provide them with more details about what they have learnt (from the investigation), the technical aspects (of the crash), and play the CVR’s audio. Not all of it, perhaps (just) a few minutes.”

Qomar’s brother, Idris, was a special officer to Pahang executive councillor and Pelangai assemblyman Johari Harun, who was also on board the ill-fated flight.

The Aug 17 crash claimed the lives of all eight people on board – comprising six passengers and two flight crew – and two road users.

The business jet crashed off the Guthrie Corridor Expressway in Bandar Elmina. The aircraft was flying from Langkawi to Subang airport and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm, but crashed two minutes later.