However, High Court allows monthly maintenance to be reduced from RM3,000 to RM600 after Loh Siew Hong’s lawyer raises no objection.

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has rejected an application by Muhammad Nagahswaran Muniandy, the former husband of Loh Siew Hong, to vary a 2021 custody order for their three children.

However, Justice Evrol Mariette Peters, allowed the monthly maintenance to be reduced from RM3,000 to RM600 as Loh’s lawyer J Gunamalar raised no objection.

On July 3, Muhammad filed for the order to be altered, saying that he wanted custody, access and guardianship of the twin daughters, aged 14, and son, aged 11.

Gunamalar objected to any variation to the existing order. She said that Muhammad was facing a charge in the Sungai Petani sessions court with causing grievous hurt to Loh four years ago.

“One of the conditions for bail is that Muhammad should not disturb the children who are potential witnesses in the criminal trial,” she said in her submission before Peters.

The lawyer said she accepted the reduction in the monthly maintenance as Muhammad had only made one payment since 2021.

Lawyer Malcolm Fernandez represented Muhammad.

Muhammad and Loh’s divorce was finalised on Sept 23, 2021. However, he is said to have taken their children to Perlis, where he unilaterally converted them to Islam on July 7, 2020.

They were placed under the care and control of preacher Nazirah Nanthakumari Abdullah.

Loh took out a habeas corpus application in the High Court in February last year. She named Nazirah and a religious NGO, where the children were being kept, as respondents.

The application was allowed by Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah on Feb 21 last year, paving the way for a reunion between the mother and her children.

In March 2022, Loh filed a judicial review application to challenge the children’s unilateral conversion.

However, on May 11 this year, Justice Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh ruled that her children were still Muslims despite being unilaterally converted into the faith by their father.

Loh’s appeal to the Court of Appeal will be heard on Sept 26.