Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil says some 500 homes suffered water disruptions several times this month due to burst pipes.

PETALING JAYA: The office of Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil will help pay the September water bills for some 500 homes in Taman Bangsar which experienced repeated water supply disruptions earlier this month.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi said that the burst pipes in Jalan Maarof occurred five times in a short period of time.

Fahmi, who is the communications and digital minister, said that he met with Air Selangor’s top management a few days ago to obtain an explanation.

“Air Selangor explained that the pipe replacement work in Jalan Maarof has seen high water pressure, resulting in the old pipes on the alignment bursting,” he said.

“This issue has been successfully resolved, and it is understood that now there are no more incidents of burst pipes at the location.

“I asked Air Selangor to provide a rebate to the 500 affected premises in Taman Bangsar as it caused them prolonged discomfort. However, Air Selangor did not agree to this.

“Therefore, the office of the Lembah Pantai MP will assist in paying the bills for the month of September for these 500 affected households.”

He also called on Air Selangor to strengthen its communication with the community in the area, including working with the information department and the residents representative council to channel information to the community.