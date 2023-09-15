The aide says the report is aimed at tarnishing the former chief minister’s image.

PETALING JAYA: An aide to Musa Aman has dismissed a report claiming that the former Sabah chief minister is set to lead Pakatan Harapan in the state, saying it is “speculative” and designed to tarnish the latter’s image.

The aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told FMT that the news report by Malaysiakini was aimed at causing rifts between Musa and his former political peers.

“Musa has been laying low all this while, spending more time with his family and on things he could not do while he was helming the state due to constraints of the job, “ said the close aide to Musa.

The aide did not discount the possibility that someone wanted to “ruffle a few feathers”.

“People need not get overly excited or worried about a report that is speculative in nature, purely based on hearsay.”

The aide’s comments come on the heels of Sabah PH’s denial of the report.

Sabah PH said that the matter of Musa leading the coalition in the state had never been discussed or decided upon in any Sabah PH meetings.

Sabah PH also said that any crucial decision would be “considered, examined, and adopted unanimously by the Sabah PH leadership.”

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH chairman, was exploring the possibility of bringing in Musa to head Sabah PH.

Citing unnamed sources, Malaysiakini said Anwar believed that the Umno man’s vast political experience could help strengthen Sabah PH ahead of the next state polls.

It also reported that Anwar’s senior political aide, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, had purportedly met Musa to discuss this matter during his recent visit to the state.

Musa was the Sabah chief minister for 15 years before Warisan took over the state government in the 2018 general election (GE14).