Bersatu Supreme Council member Rafiq Abdullah says Perikatan Nasional is still hoping to join forces with Umno.

PETALING JAYA: A Perikatan Nasional leader has dismissed a call for the opposition coalition to join the unity government and replace Umno as the party that represents the Malays.

Bersatu Supreme Council member Rafiq Abdullah said PN was still hoping to join forces with Umno.

However, such aspirations were on hold because of the corruption charges previously faced by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, he said.

“We might want to unite all the Malay parties (including Umno). The problem’s not with Umno, but with Zahid,” Rafiq told FMT.

Zahid was recently granted a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) on all 47 of his corruption, criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering charges.

He had been accused of embezzling millions of ringgit from his foundation, Yayasan Akalbudi, and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as the home minister between 2013 and 2018.

Rafiq was responding to a suggestion by Pejuang president Mukhriz Mahathir that PN consider signing a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with Pakatan Harapan or joining the unity government.

Mukhriz also suggested that PH should boot Umno out of the administration, claiming the Barisan Nasional lynchpin is “the source of all political problems” in the country.

PAS central committee leader Dr Mazri Yahya said PN would rather work with Umno, which has some three million members.

He said Umno should leave PH and form a government with PN.