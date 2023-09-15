Bukit Aman says the application failed to provide the organisers’ name and rally venue, as required under the Peaceful Assembly Act.

PETALING JAYA: Police rejected the application submitted on the Sept 16 “Selamatkan Malaysia” rally as the information provided was incomplete and did not meet the requirements under the Peaceful Assembly Act (PAA).

Bukit Aman criminal investigation department (CID) chief Shuhaily Zain said among the details missing were the organisers’ name(s) as well as the proposed venue for the rally.

“They need to notify us on the location of their rally as well as the organisers’ name(s), but have not done so until today. We also found that the venue for the rally keeps changing.

“How could such important information be left out by the organisers, with some of them having extensive experience in organising demonstrations,” he said at a press conference at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters (IPD) today.

Shuhaily said without any confirmation from the organisers, the rally could cause disruptions such as traffic jams in the city centre.

Perikatan Nasional Youth previously said it would hold a Malaysia Day protest over deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s discharge not amounting to an acquittal in his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

The rally, dubbed “Selamatkan Malaysia”, was initially planned to take place outside the Sogo shopping mall along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Kuala Lumpur.

PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari later said they were willing to change the rally venue to Bukit Bintang. However, earlier today, it was reported that the rally would go ahead in Kampung Baru.