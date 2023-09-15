Sabah Pakatan Harapan says the matter has not been discussed in any of its meetings.

PETALING JAYA: Sabah Pakatan Harapan has denied a news report claiming that former Sabah chief minister Musa Aman is set to lead the state coalition.

In a statement, it said that the matter had “never been discussed or decided upon in any Sabah PH meeting”.

“Sabah PH is of the view that any crucial decisions related to the mandate and trust of the rakyat should be considered, examined, and refined unanimously by the Sabah PH leadership.”

The statement was signed by Sabah PH chief Christina Liew, Upko president Ewon Benedick, Sabah PKR chief Sangkar Rasam, Sabah DAP chief Frankie Poon, and Sabah Amanah chief Lahirul Latigu.

The statement added that Sabah PH will meet in the near future to discuss the matter.

The state PH leaders also said they will only hold talks on the coalition’s future ahead of the next state elections, which must be held by December 2025.

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is also PH chairman, was exploring the possibility of bringing in Musa to head Sabah PH.

Citing unnamed sources, Malaysiakini said Anwar believed that the Umno man’s vast political experience could help strengthen Sabah PH ahead of the next state polls.

It also reported that Anwar’s senior political aide, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, had purportedly met Musa to discuss this matter during his recent visit to the state.

Musa was the Sabah chief minister for 15 years before Warisan took over the state government in the 2018 general election (GE14).

Following that, he was sidelined until August 2020 when he attempted to regain a role in the state government, stating that he had the majority to topple Warisan.

However, Musa’s efforts failed when then chief minister, Warisan president Shafie Apdal dissolved the state assembly to make way for the 16th state election.

Musa decided not to contest and gave up his seat in Sungai Sibuga.

