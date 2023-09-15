The party secretary-general says the triumph in the recent Simpang Jeram by-election is evidence of their support.

PETALING JAYA: Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has downplayed Perikatan Nasional’s attempt to demonise the party for collaborating with Pakatan Harapan, rejecting the notion that it supports the concept of a secular Malaysia.

He said the party will strive for Islam and the Malays, as highlighted in the party’s constitution.

“We have to bear in mind that the unity government comprises 19 parties, unlike the Umno-DAP narrative played by the opposition,” he said after a Umno briefing in World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur this afternoon.

The briefing session was held to clear the air on Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s recent discharge not amounting to an acquittal on all his 47 charges of corruption, criminal breach of trust, and money laundering.

He had been accused of embezzling millions of ringgit from his foundation, Yayasan Akalbudi, and accepting bribes for various projects during his tenure as home minister between 2013 and 2018.

Asyraf said the grassroots are unfazed by PN’s sentiments, adding that Umno’s triumph in the recent Simpang Jeram by-election is evidence of their support for the party.

