Police say the 70-year-old Subang Jaya resident was told she was a suspect in a money laundering case and that she could be arrested.

SHAH ALAM: A retiree from Subang Jaya lost RM3.9 million after falling victim to a phone scam, say Selangor police.

State police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the 70-year-old woman received a phone call from someone in November 2022 claiming to be an insurance officer, who said there had been an insurance claim using her name.

“The complainant denied that she had made the insurance claim. The call was then supposedly connected to the police, who said the complainant was listed in a money laundering case and that she could be arrested,” he said in a statement last night.

He said the woman was then duped into opening a new account for investigation purposes and, in a panic, she transferred RM3.9 million into the account.

She was also told to hand over the bank account details to facilitate the investigation and not to access the account for a few months.

“Yesterday, the complainant went to the bank to check on the account and found that it only had a balance of RM79.59, and realised that she had been a victim of fraud,” he said.

Hussein reminded the public not to entertain such calls, stressing that the police would never conduct any investigations over the phone, nor would they instruct anyone to transfer their money to any account for an investigation.