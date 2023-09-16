Party president Mohamad Sabu calls on members to always uphold and display noble character as taught by Prophet Muhammad.

PETALING JAYA: Amanah’s fight is far from over, says its president Mohamad Sabu, in a Facebook post to mark the party’s eighth anniversary today.

Mohamad, or better known as Mat Sabu, said in the past, many described Amanah as a fringe party that would not last more than two years.

“Since Amanah’s inception, we have faced many trials and tribulations. Alhamdulillah, our spirit never waned.

“Year after year, we remain steadfast in promoting Islam as a merciful religion for all.

“However, our struggle to position Amanah as a progressive Islamic political platform that is inclusive and that addresses the grievances of Malaysians is not over yet,” he said, adding that more needs to be done.

He reminded party members to always uphold and display noble character, as taught by Prophet Muhammad.

“Stay clear of labelling others as non-believers, name-calling, and insulting one another,” he said.

Mohamad called on his party to engage in mature political discourse, with integrity and arguments grounded in facts.

“Remember, the truth will always be on the side of those who are right,” he said.

Amanah, a splinter from PAS, was formed on Sept 16, 2015, by several party leaders who were dissatisfied with the direction the Islamic party was taking, especially after it decided to leave the then Pakatan Rakyat opposition coalition.

Amanah later teamed up with PKR and DAP to form the Pakatan Harapan coalition.