The meeting was held in Sarawak as most ministers are in Kuching for the Malaysia Day celebrations later tonight.

KUCHING: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim chaired a Cabinet meeting at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, was greeted by Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg upon his arrival at 2.20pm.

Anwar’s deputies, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Fadillah Yusof, also attended the three-hour meeting.

Nearly all Cabinet ministers were present, including communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil, economy minister Rafizi Ramli, transport minister Loke Siew Fook and education minister Fadhlina Sidek.

As soon as the meeting ended at 6pm, Anwar left for Stadium Perpaduan to attend the Malaysia Day celebrations later tonight.