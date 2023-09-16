He alleges potential manipulation in the legal and executive processes.

KUALA LUMPUR: A Bersatu leader has lodged a police report at the Dang Wangi police station over deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) in his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption case.

Speaking to reporters, Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said the report was lodged due to the multitude of questionable circumstances surrounding Zahid’s case, ranging from the moment he was initially charged to the eventual conditional discharge.

“We, as concerned citizens, feel that there has been manipulation in terms of the legal and executive aspects, among others,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pejuang information chief Rafique Rashid Ali, who accompanied Tun Faisal into the police station, expressed his concern over a recent statement made by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Singapore, that there were “strong reasons” behind the court’s decision.

“How can a prime minister, whose deputy is facing such a significant issue, make such a bold statement in a foreign country, in front of Malaysians?”

On Wednesday, at the Milken Institute Asia Summit in Singapore, Anwar came to the defence of Zahid and his conditional discharge.

Anwar, who had previously denied interfering in the decision, said the charges against Zahid were “dubious” and lacked professionalism in their execution.

Rafique also said all parties involved in the Yayasan Akalbudi case must be thoroughly investigated.

“The reason we chose (to report to) the police is so that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and its investigators in this case can be probed as this matter has raised too many questions for the people,” he said.

Earlier this afternoon, hundreds of people gathered outside Masjid Jamek in Kampung Baru despite organisers earlier declaring that the planned “Selamatkan Malaysia” rally had been “cancelled”.

The crowd later embarked on a 2km march to the Dang Wangi police station, chanting “Dakwa Zahid!” and “Reformati!”

While the organising committee members headed to the police station, the larger group stopped outside the Sogo shopping mall along Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, where more protesters joined the gathering despite the heavy police presence.

The rally later ended at 3.30pm.

‘Not within confines of Peaceful Assembly Act’

In a press conference later, Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the rally today was “not within the confines” of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

However, when asked whether police would summon the organisers, Allaudeen said: “We will see what appropriate follow-up actions we can take after this.”

He added that the police would also look into the contents of Tun Faisal’s police report before classifying it.

Allaudeen also said an estimated 800 to 850 individuals participated in the rally, and 16 individuals delivered speeches during the event.