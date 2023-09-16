George Town’s first mayor envisioned a progressive Malaysia and laid the groundwork for the inception of Universiti Sains Malaysia.

PETALING JAYA: D S Ramanathan, the first mayor of George Town was more than just an administrative figure. He was a passionate force for change and bravely tackled corruption in his own council.

Over his two terms as mayor, his journey was characterised by an unyielding commitment to socialist, educationist, and nationalist ideals, navigating both triumphs and challenges.

Hailing from a Sri Lankan Tamil family, Ramanathan shifted from a significant teaching role to politics, ardently advocating a socialist agenda to elevate every stratum of society.

During his second term as mayor of George Town, he also held the presidency of the Malaya National Union of Teachers, highlighting his dual commitment to educational betterment and political reform.

As one of the founders and the first chairman of the Labour Party of Malaya, a party rooted in democratic socialism, Ramanathan integrated his socialist principles with a strong dedication to national progression.

Accusations of corruption and mismanagement against local council members spurred the establishment of a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to investigate the claims.

The RCI also helped initiate a deeper scrutiny of how local councils function and were managed, especially in George Town.

Ramanathan eventually parted ways with the party he founded.

Recollections

Thereafter, he initially served as an independent councillor before aligning with MIC. This shift saw left-wing parties withhold from him the usual reverence accorded to steadfast socialist figures.

Anwar Fazal, a veteran civil society activist, shared his recollections from when he worked closely with Ramanathan as assistant secretary of the George Town City Council.

“Ramanathan was not just a politician, but a figure deeply tuned to the undercurrents of that era. His tenure saw him tirelessly advocating for the labour class while envisaging a united and educated Malaysia.

“A highly educated and sophisticated figure, his leadership stood out in both personal and political spheres,” he told FMT.

Anwar said that, as mayor, Ramanathan played a crucial role in laying the foundational governing structures that would significantly influence the city’s trajectory in the ensuing years.

“His tenure was a pivotal period in George Town’s development, notably transforming public health and establishing first-rate clinics in Penang,” he said.

Anwar also remembers Ramanathan as a pioneering force in education. He was the first to propose setting up a university in Penang during a state assembly session.

“Few people realise that he was the mastermind behind Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM), spearheading its development as the Penang University project committee chairman, and showcasing his dedication to fostering local education,” Anwar said.

In the late 1990s, George Town’s Scott Road – originally named after James Scott, an associate of Francis Light – was renamed Jalan D S Ramanathan to honour Ramanathan’s legacy.

That decision, according to Anwar, courted much controversy.

“It led to dissent and repeated vandalism, including black paint defacements, prompting the Penang government to raise the signboard’s height.

“The affluent residents preferred the ‘posh’ resonance of ‘Scott Road’ over associating with a socialist like Ramanathan. However, renaming it as Jalan D S Ramanathan moved beyond mere class distinctions,” he said.

In the spirit of Malaysia Day, Anwar said Ramanathan must be remembered for his commitment to justice and the overall betterment of the community.

“Ramanathan may not be a name everyone knows, but he should be. He was known for his integrity and truthfulness, and he was never afraid to stand up for what he believed in.

“Modern-day Malaysians can learn a lot from how he lived his life, always fighting for what is right,” Anwar added.

After his mayoral term, Ramanathan continued to shape George Town by nurturing young minds as the headmaster at Pykett Methodist Primary School.

He died in 1973.

Tenure

In 1956, George Town was the first municipality in the Federation of Malaya to have a fully elected council. On Jan 1, 1957, George Town became a city by a royal charter granted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Ramanathan’s tenure as the mayor of George Town lasted from 1958 to 1960. At a time when local council elections were the norm, his popularity saw him elected in 1958, and being re-elected in 1959.