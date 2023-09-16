Housing and local government committee chairman Jafni Shukor says the amendment will have a positive impact on housing developers.

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government has amended the State Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ) Enactment 1976 to strengthen the agency’s role in administering affairs related to public housing, affordable housing and Bumiputera real estate.

State housing and local government committee chairman Jafni Shukor said it would provide convenience to the people and stakeholders, such as developers and consultants in carrying out matters related to the housing and real estate sector in the state.

He said through the amendment, PKPJ would also be able to provide consultation services to industry players.

“Among the other objectives of this amendment is to connect the role of PKPJ with related agencies, as focal point through the planning, development and review committee (PDRC) platform.

“In addition, PKPJ is also able to carry out monitoring effectively through strategic cooperation between agencies, as well as implement punitive actions that have legal authority as the last step in carrying out functions and responsibilities,” he said in a statement today.

According to Jafni, the amendment would have a positive impact on housing developers who are directly involved in the PDRC platform, especially in helping them through the coordinated work between PKPJ and technical agencies.

He said the intervention with the developer was important in ensuring that the target of building 30,000 units of affordable housing in the state by 2026 was achieved.

Jafni said the effectiveness of coordinating PDRC’s work also helped to complete seven sick projects involving 1,073 units from 2022 until now.