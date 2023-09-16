Salleh Said Keruak believes those in PH will know what to expect from the former prime minister if he were to make any move in the near future.

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will need to keep close tabs on Dr Mahathir Mohamad if it wants to avoid a political crisis resulting from the actions of Perikatan Nasional (PN) under its new de facto leader, warns Salleh Said Keruak.

The former federal minister said those in PH would know what to expect from Mahathir if he were to make any move in the near future.

“Mahathir is not known for being a person who makes a move without an endgame (in mind).

“He is also known to only make a move when he can seize opportunities to make substantial political gain,” Salleh said in a Facebook post.

Yesterday, Salleh, who is the Usukan assemblyman, said PN was trying to project Mahathir as the coalition’s de facto leader by making him an unofficial adviser to a grouping of opposition-led states.

He claimed this was why PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin was not invited to a meeting between Mahathir and several leaders from PAS earlier this month.

Salleh today also described Mahathir’s role as adviser to the opposition-led states as “only his first move with many more to come”.

“Mahathir doesn’t have the time and patience to wait for the 16th general election. He has to chart his moves in an organised manner and exploit opportunities available as soon as possible,” Salleh said.

On Thursday, Terengganu menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said a grouping of PN-led states known as the “state government four”, or “SG4”, was in the works.

He said state government leaders from Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Perlis had agreed in principle to work together, with Mahathir as their unofficial adviser focusing primarily on effective and efficient governance.

On Sept 2, Mahathir had met with a top-level PAS delegation, including the menteris besar of the four states.