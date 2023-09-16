UPM’s Yusoff Ishak says regional wind patterns, combined with a recent lack of rainfall, are expected to perpetuate or potentially worsen the haze.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia must be ready to face the haze, with more than 10 areas in south Kalimantan and south Sumatra having been identified as hotspots responsible for the smog.

Universiti Putra Malaysia’s Yusoff Ishak said the country’s air quality was on the cusp of unhealthy levels, as the air pollutant index (API) in most towns was seen to be at the higher band of moderate levels.

“Proactive measures should be taken. Schools should assess whether outdoor activities are necessary and those with allergies must wear masks,” he was quoted as saying by Berita Harian.

This morning, the API levels were mostly at moderate levels, with the daily reporting that Penang Bridge’s midspan was barely visible.

A nearby air quality station recorded an API of 75, short of the “unhealthy” level of 101.

As of 6pm, 56 out of 67 stations in the country were at the “moderate” level (51-100), while 11 remained at the “good” level (below 50).

Earlier this year, Malaysia had planned to meet with its regional neighbours to discuss the transboundary haze, especially as the El Nino phenomenon was projected to bring hotter and drier weather in the middle of the year.

The country also plans to enact a transboundary haze law, similar to the one in Singapore, and endeavours to pursue diplomatic means to solve the problem.