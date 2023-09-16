Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim praised Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030, which also focuses on environmental sustainability and social inclusion.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has praised Sarawak over its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, saying other states should emulate their Bornean counterpart.

Anwar said he was informed by Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg today that the East Malaysian state’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022 was 20-fold compared to in 1963, when Malaysia was first formed.

“The Sarawak premier also presented the state’s PCDS 2030, which aims for Sarawak to become a high-income state while focusing on environmental sustainability and social inclusion.

“I then shared my view that this massive step should be emulated by other states,” he said in a Facebook post.

The prime minister added that Putrajaya would work closely with Sarawak to help it achieve its PCDS 2030 goals.

The Abang Johari-led Sarawak government unveiled the PCDS 2030 in July 2021, setting out a long-term plan for the state to transform its economic structure in tackling the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

PCDS 2030 is anchored on six key sectors to accelerate economic growth, namely tourism, commercial agriculture, manufacturing, forestry, mining and social services.