State health director Dr Asits Sanna says a probe was launched immediately after a news portal reported on alleged ‘baby snatching’ in a Sabah hospital.

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah health department has lodged a police report to deny that it “snatches” babies at a hospital in the state, as alleged in a report by a news portal.

State health director Dr Asits Sanna said the department had immediately launched an investigation after the portal posted a report yesterday titled “Baby snatching: How stateless mums lose their infants in Sabah hospital”.

He said the department found the allegation to be false and that there were no such instances in any government hospital in the state. A report was then lodged at the Lahad Datu police headquarters since the reported case purportedly occurred at a hospital there.

“We take these allegations seriously and assure all patients at Sabah’s health facilities that our top priority is their safety and well-being.

“All patients receiving treatment at any healthcare facility are provided with appropriate care in accordance with Malaysian laws and regulations.

“In cases of abandoned or neglected infants and children, the hospital refers the matter to the Child Protection Officer as provided for under the Child Act 2001,” he said in a statement.

He said the department will fully cooperate with the authorities in its investigation of the case.