The Sarawak premier says political stability allows Putrajaya to focus on governing the nation.

PETALING JAYA: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will back Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his unity government until the 16th general election, says the coalition’s chairman Abang Johari Openg.

Abang Johari said GPS’s support was key to ensuring political stability, allowing Putrajaya to focus on governing the nation.

“We give you (Anwar) full support (so that we can) have a stable federal government until the next election,” the Sarawak premier said in a speech at the Malaysia Day celebration at Stadium Perpaduan, in Kuching, tonight.

Abang Johari also said it was the collective wish of Sarawakians for the rights and privileges enshrined in the Federal Constitution and Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to be upheld and implemented, in accordance with the agreements made by the leaders.

He said the people of Sarawak are only seeking to safeguard and preserve the rights of their home.

“Sarawak may be accused of being regionalistic with these demands, but they are only seeking the rights of Sarawak and have no intention of encroaching on the rights of others.

“Although Sarawak and Sabah have specific demands, particularly under the MA63, it does not mean that Sarawak, Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia cannot cooperate and strengthen unity for our beloved Malaysia.

“The establishment of the unity government stands as proof that differences need not obstruct the path to unity,” he said.

Since taking over the government last November, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has voiced his willingness to address part of the agreements in the MA63, and since January this year, the unity government has managed to address several items.

Among them are giving Sabah power to oversee its natural gas supply and appointing representatives from Sabah and Sarawak to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

In July, Putrajaya also increased the special grants for Sabah and Sarawak from RM260 million to RM300 million.

Anwar also gave both governments the authority to implement any infrastructure project that is valued at up to RM50 million in their respective states, without the need for approval from Putrajaya.