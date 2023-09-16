PAS Youth information chief Nazir Helmi tells protesters the organisers will make a report at the Dang Wangi police station.

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of protesters of the “Selamatkan Malaysia” rally, clad in white, marched towards the Dang Wangi police station despite organisers earlier declaring that the gathering had been cancelled.

Based on checks by FMT, about 500 people were seen marching from Masjid Jamek in Kampung Baru towards the police station, chanting “Dakwa Zahid” and “Reformati”.

After Zohor prayers, PAS Youth information chief Nazir Helmi told the crowd of protesters that the organisers would be walking to the Dang Wangi police station to lodge a report.

“This is not a march. We are just going to escort the organisers to ensure there is no provocation,” he told rally-goers outside Masjid Jamek before embarking on the 2km march.

