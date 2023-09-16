The prime minister is confident Malaysians are bold enough to reject prejudices and foster understanding and love.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has urged Malaysians to embrace the true spirit of this year’s Malaysia Day with a deep love for the country, being kind and caring towards others, and strengthening unity among the various races.

Anwar expressed confidence that the country is strong and would be able to leap forward if all Malaysians are bold enough to reject prejudices and foster understanding and love.

“Happy Malaysia Day to everyone! Segulai sejalai,” he posted on Facebook today.

This year’s Malaysia Day celebration adopts the same theme as the 2023 National Day, which is “‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan” (“Determination in unity, fulfilling hope”).

The Iban phrase “Segulai sejalai” (“Together in unity”) is used as the unity slogan across the country.

The Malaysia Day 2023 celebration will be held at the Unity Stadium in Kuching tonight.

Meanwhile, heads of foreign missions in the country have extended their good wishes to Malaysia in conjunction with the 60th Malaysia Day today.

Japanese ambassador to Malaysia Takahashi Katsuhiko said Malaysia’s rich culture and diversity had consistently captivated him ever since he was posted here in 2021.

“The people, scenery, food and languages all come together, adding to the colourful diversity that defines the Malaysia that we see today.

“On this memorable day, I wish to take this opportunity to wish Happy Malaysia Day to all our Malaysian friends.

“May the strong friendship between Japan and Malaysia continue to flourish in the years to come,” he said in a video uploaded on the embassy’s Facebook page.

Dean of the African heads of missions here, Abukar Abdi Osman, who is also Somalia’s ambassador to Malaysia, wished all Malaysians a day filled with joy, pride and unity “as you celebrate your nation’s diversity and progress”.

“May Allah strengthen the unity of Malaysians and their government,” he said.