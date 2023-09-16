The Sarawak governor reportedly returned to the Bornean state this afternoon.

PETALING JAYA: Sarawak governor Abdul Taib Mahmud has reportedly returned to the state today after spending about two months abroad.

According to The Borneo Post, Taib arrived in Sarawak this afternoon. The 87-year-old former chief minister had been recuperating from a surgery in Istanbul, Turkey.

Last month, Sarawak Speaker Asfia Awang Nassar was sworn in as the acting state governor. Asfia was to fill the role until tomorrow.

Asfia, 75, was previously appointed as the acting Sarawak governor on Dec 1, 2019, and served until Jan 11, 2020.

In June, Taib’s office assured the public that the governor was “well and in good stead”, in the wake of rumours on social media of the 87-year-old’s “death”.

Astana Negeri Sarawak said the rumours circulating about Taib were “completely fake and untrue”.

Taib was Sarawak’s chief minister for 33 years from 1981 to 2014, holding the record as the longest-serving head of government of a Malaysian state.

He is also the country’s second-longest serving MP, serving Kota Samarahan for 38 years from 1970 to 2008.