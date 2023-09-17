Deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says implementation will take time as it requires the landowners’ consent, especially where it involves customary land.

SEBUYAU (Sarawak): Land covering 50,000ha has been identified in Sabah and Sarawak for rice planting, said deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the matter had been agreed in principle by Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg, but its implementation would require some time.

The allocation, to be issued by the rural and regional development ministry, needs to be coordinated with the Sarawak modernisation of agriculture ministry. The landowners’ consent is also required, especially where it involves customary land.

“The type of padi to be planted will be according to the suitability of the land in Sabah and Sarawak.

“I think the cost here is quite high, but that is a different matter. What is important is that there must be self-sufficiency for rice,” he said.

Zahid, who is also the rural and regional development minister, said this after the Santuni Rakyat programme at SK Haji Bujang Sebangan, near here. It was also attended by his deputy, Rubiah Wang, and Sarawak utilities and communications minister Julaihi Narawi.

Zahid said residents in the rural and interior areas must be given priority for any development project, especially in Sarawak itself, where the rural population is about 1.4 million.

“Since Sarawak has achieved independence for 60 years, it is the joint responsibility of the federal and state governments to develop the rural and interior areas,” he said.

At the event, Zahid also announced a RM10 million allocation for the construction of a Giat Mara Centre in Sebangan this year.