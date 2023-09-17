Asli president Rashid Ka’ says the Orang Asli community must be involved in policymaking.

PETALING JAYA: Despite more than 60 years since Malaya’s independence and the subsequent formation of Malaysia, the Orang Asli community continues to be beleaguered by poverty.

Parti Orang Asli Malaysia (Asli) president Rashid Ka’ said the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations were always a bittersweet affair as many of his people were struggling in life due to poverty.

“The hardship they face constantly fills their thoughts and it’s hard for them not to accept it as the norm,” he told FMT.

Rashid said this was among the reasons why he decided to form Asli last year with the hope of defending and championing the Orang Asli community through a political platform, and not just activism.

He hoped that the party would help unite the indigenous community, to ensure their rights are defended while they overcome poverty and achieve prosperity.

Rashid also believed it was the right time for the Orang Asli to have their own party as other political institutions were formulating policies that could leave a mark on the community’s daily life.

“The Orang Asli are best understood by fellow Orang Asli. We need to be involved in policymaking, not just following and implementing the policies formulated by others.

“If everyone can accept Asli’s struggle in the spirit of power-sharing, I am confident that further progress lies ahead for the Orang Asli community.”

Rashid added that he and a few friends came up with the idea for Asli in 2018. It was officially registered with the Registrar of Societies in December last year.

The party now has state chapters throughout the peninsula with over 10,000 members so far.